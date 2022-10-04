Liz Truss will have to tone her policies down or she just has to go: Lord Meghnad Desai

“Kwasi Kwarteng, who is Lis Truss’ Chancellor of the Exchequer, is an extreme free market liberal who does not believe in all old fashioned stuff about fiscal responsibility. So, instead of just cutting the tax rate from say 45% to 40% for people above a certain income, he completely abolished the upper range altogether and the stock market was completely flummoxed by this. Truss also announced a big energy spending to compensate people who are paying energy bills. It is all so fiscally irresponsible,” says, Author & British Economist.

Liz Truss has dropped her plan to cut tax for the highest earners. After all the consternation and the reaction from the markets, the pound plummeting to all time lows, was this the only option she had?

Yes, in a sense, even before she became Prime Minister, I am one of the people who has been warning and have written about this that if she plans to implement what she promises to do, the pound will collapse in the foreign exchange markets. We did not actually believe that she would do it without proper consultations with the treasury officials or that they would really be so precipitate.

Also, Kwasi Kwarteng, who is her Chancellor of the Exchequer, is an extreme free market liberal who does not believe in all old fashioned stuff about fiscal responsibility. So, instead of just cutting the tax rate from say 45% to 40% for people above a certain income, he completely abolished the upper range altogether and the stock market was completely flummoxed by this.

Truss also announced a big energy spending to compensate people who are paying energy bills. It is all so fiscally irresponsible. Rishi Sunak had said beforehand that it would be fiscally irresponsible and the market went completely berserk and the Bank of England, which has been fighting against inflation, rising interest rates, suddenly had to start buying government bonds because everybody was selling government debt.

« Back to recommendation stories

So, in a sense, this is going to be the biggest financial disaster in the shortest run in British history and I wonder whether she would be able to last very long. She has been very recently elected and was not the parliamentarian’s first choice. The first choice was Rishi Sunak. We will have to see whether this government can actually function because the conservative party is very deeply divided.

That is the exact point. How will this government continue to function with this loss of credibility and what will Liz Truss have to do now to regain that credibility and trust? Will it be enough just to lop off this one part from her mini budget?

Right now, it is so different from the usual that we do not know what will happen. The parliament will meet in mid October. Commons will meet around about October 15 and the Commons will have to show whether they approve of their leader or not. Because if the conservative party has been changing leaders so very often they give Theresa May a lot of trouble when she was prime minister though not discreetly.

Liz Truss may not actually last very long; if she has to last, she has to completely change her behaviour and be much more consultative. She has to consult her own party. She is the extreme right wing of the conservative party. Even Boris Johnson was not this right wing. So I think she will have to tone her policies down or she just has to go and we could have another Prime Minister on the conservative side for a long time whatsoever. I am saying this because this is a very unusual circumstance for British politics, we have never had this before.

It just makes the whole situation even more full of suspense. You are saying that there might be a new British Prime Minister in no time but overall doesn’t the conservative party get hit as well? It goes against the image of the conservative party that it is the party that knows how to run the economy?

She mistakenly thought that Mrs Thatcher believed in tax cuts and more tax cuts. Mrs Thatcher deflated the economy for 10 years and in the last three years of government, she allowed taxes to be cut. She secured inflation very severely by running an economy of 3 million unemployed people and she really shook all the stuff out of the economy and only then when the budget was balanced, did she allow for tax cuts.

This woman just only remembers the tax cut part of Mrs Thatcher. She is too young to remember any of this and so she thought this is where you go, I know some of her advisors are completely free market right wing extreme liberal people and they just have fantasy economics. This is a complete fantasy economics. I compare it to Mao’s policy in China; Mao’s idea was that the people’s will can achieve anything, I think Liz Truss believes that she can achieve anything just by cutting taxes and she did not listen to anybody who is saying darling have you added up the numbers because there we are and this is a crisis, a big crisis, financial crisis and political crisis for the British public.

How do you now see it from Rishi Sunak’s point of view? He is obviously having a ‘I told you so’ moment because he said in the past that this plan to buy away or spend your way out of inflation is not a plan, it is a fairy tale. Does he get to say I told you so and what does it mean for him politically?

The way the House of Commons works, it could be very early on in the sessions that there would be some motion and the party and the House will divide and she will not get in the courts to win a division. If that happens, she will have to go and the party will have to quickly select somebody else who can command the majority as a conservative party in the House of Commons because I had already read two days ago, that many of the senior people of the conservative party are not going to

for the conference because they do not want to take part in the charade.

But now the situation has changed completely, now she is looking like a real mistake on their part. The party has chosen her but now she has already made a mistake to last a lifetime. I think this is a disaster.

Some people would argue that Liz Truss has done what other countries have also done. They have given sops and put more money in the hands of the people to boost the economy. Is she being singled out because she is a young woman?

The British economy does not work like that and they have had woman in responsible positions now for 30 years. More than a third of the members of the House of Commons are women and there are lots of women in shadow cabinets and in cabinets in all parties. She is the third woman Prime Minister in a conservative party in the last almost 30 years.

She was a good foreign minister, she was thought to be quite successful. She was ambitious but nobody thought that she will implement what she said about tax cuts without any proper considerations or consultation with the treasury or the office of budget responsibility.

We have to check whether the calculations stand up to scrutiny or not. She did not consult the budget of office responsibility, she sacked the principal secretary of the treasury Tom Scholar and did something which I am sure anybody would have told her is not possible and not financially sound. But she was going to be bold and this and that and now she is going to come complete cropper.

The market reacts by the minute and as far as they make the announcement within five minutes, you know whether you got it right or not. That is what Kwasi Kwarteng said, “we have to now listen to the market.” Well,they had to listen to the market because the market was giving a big no to whatever she was doing.

She will have to rejig and recompute her things. I think she will have to ultimately say yes, I will cut taxes but not immediately or if I cut taxes, they will be much milder than what I thought or I will put up taxes on something else and cut income taxes. This kind of fiscal irresponsibility was never thought to be part of the conservative party or even in the wildest dreams in the Labour Party. Even the most left wing Labour Party has never proposed budgets like this.

At the root of this is the crisis in the United Kingdom. That is why Liz Truss had to take all of these radical measures etc. How do you think the nation will recover from that current crisis? What more needs to be done?

We thought that the sad news of the Queen’s death and of course the tourists who poured into UK for that and the extra spending with that would result would give a bit of cushion to the government because there will be a lot more of VAT collection in the taxes because that is where the shopping taxes come through and I have thought that this would give a cushion.

By late Autumn, she would be able to present a decent budget but she has been far too big a hurry to go and rush into print and into policy rating and has not even formed a complete cabinet. I think this proves that she just lacks the maturity to be a prime minister. She may be a great foreign minister, but she is not a good Prime Minister and it really matters if London loses its reputation for financial probity, it will have serious consequences for London as a centre of global financial transactions. We have to not only just think about the conservative party but think of London as a financial centre and we cannot afford totally irresponsible conduct like this.

