Liz Truss to ram through Rwanda bill to stop Euro-judges blocking deportations & Home Sec will visit France for talks

LIZ Truss will try to ram through a ultra short Rwanda bill to stop Euro-judges blocking deportations of small boat migrants.

The new legislation will also stop them exploiting modern slavery as an excuse to stay in Britain.

2 Liz Truss will try to ram through an ultra short Rwanda bill Credit: AFP

2 Home Secretary Suella Braverman, pictured during her conference speech, said she wants to see a flight to Rwanda take off before Christmas Credit: Rex

The streamlined bill will give British courts the supremacy over the European Court of Human Rights on issues of immigration and replace plans for a major “Bill of British Rights” proposed by Boris Johnson’s Government.

Ministers are furious that it can take up to 400 days to process claims that migrants turning up in small boats are victims of modern slavery.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said yesterday it would be her “dream” and “obsession” to see a flight to Rwanda take off before Christmas – but it could take longer.

Their bids have been held up by a string of legal challenges, which grounded scheduled flights.

Ms Braverman revealed she will soon travel to France for fresh talks with her counterparts to help stop the hundreds coming over on small boats every day.

They should be intercepting up to 90 per cent of attempted crossings, she said, and vowed to help with more drones and tech to help.

She admitted in her keynote speech to the party conference: “There are no quick fixes, and the problem is chronic.

“We need to take back control.”

The Home Secretary also today announced refugees who cross the Channel in small boats will be banned from claiming asylum in the UK.

She insisted it is “not racist for anyone to want to control our borders”.

She also said modern slavery laws are being abused and vowed to “take back control”.

And she added: “We cannot allow a foreign court to undermine the sovereignty of our borders.

“A few months ago, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg did just that, by a closed process with an unnamed judge and without any representation by the UK.

“A European Court overrode our Supreme Court and, as a result, our first flight to Rwanda was grounded. We need to take back control.

“I need to be honest with you, the Strasbourg Court is not the only problem.

“Now, everyone agrees that we must fight the evil of modern slavery. I am immensely proud of this country’s global leadership in protecting genuine victims.”