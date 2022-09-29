Liz Truss set to break silence about mini-budget turmoil in local radio interview round – UK politics live

Referring to the inflationary measures in the mini-budget, which has led to expectations that the Bank will have to increase interest rates by more than it otherwise would have done to curb the inflation created as a result, Carney said that in the mini-budget the government was “working at some cross-purposes with the Bank in terms of short-term support for the economy”.

Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances – tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank – has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets.

There was an undercutting of some of the institutions the underpin the overall approach – so not having an OBR forecast is much-commented upon and the government, I think, has accepted the need for that but that was important …

Sir Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, has criticised last week’s mini-budget, saying it undermined financial institions.

Later Truss is recording TV interviews with all 16 of the BBC’s regional and national political editors. These will be embargoed until 5pm.

Some stations are expected to run their Truss interview live, while others may record it and broadcast it after the time shown above.

Liz Truss to be interviewed about sterling crisis in first appearance in days

Good morning. Four years ago, when she was chief secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss was overheard by a Green party activist gossiping about her colleagues in a restaurant. He kindly posted all her comments on Twitter and, among the personal gossip, he recorded Truss setting out her approach to risk. Theresa May was too “pacifist”, she said. “Whereas I embrace the chaos. I’m a thrillseeker.”

No one ever expected Truss to “embrace the chaos” quite as recklessly as she has done in her first few weeks as prime minister. As we report in our overnight story, the Bank of England is having to spend £65bn repairing the damage done to financial markets by last week’s disastrous mini-budget. As Pippa Crerar and Jessica Elgot report in their story on the political fallout, some Tories think this is an “extinction-level” moment for the party.

One factor that has made the situation worse is that Liz Truss has been silent since the mini-budget, apart from an interview with CNN shown in the US on Sunday. But this morning she is giving interviews – to BBC local radio stations. The Conservative leader normally does a round of local radio interviews at this point ahead of the party conference, and that apparently is why they are in the diary. She is up first on Radio Leeds at 8am. What she says is likely to attract a lot more attention than a normal interview on the station. We will be covering all the interviews here.

