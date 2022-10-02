Liz Truss says her critics are ‘declinist’ before Laura Kuenssberg interview at opening of Tory conference – UK politics live

Truss says she will extend number of firms qualifying as small businesses, allowing them to benefit from less regulation

Here are some more lines from Liz Truss’s interview with Edward Malnick in the Sunday Telegraph.

One of the things we’ll be announcing is raising the definition of a small business, in terms of regulation, from 250 employees to 500 employees.

Truss said this move would affect 40,000 firms, and “make it easier for them to get on with their business”.

The prime minister rejects claims that she wants to relax immigration rules to increase the number of low skilled migrants coming to the UK, as part of her plan to boost growth. “That’s not true,” she insists, with a frown. But she appears to confirm that the government will increase the number of seasonal agricultural workers and other “high skilled people” given permission to work in Britain. “What we want to do, and the home secretary will be laying out more details on this, is make sure we’ve got the right mix of people coming into the country. So the high-skilled people that will contribute to the economy – I have also mentioned previously seasonal agricultural workers, for example, to help with farming. But this is not about getting lots of low skilled workers in, it’s getting people who will contribute to the economy.”

This is confusing beacuse normally seasonal agricultural workers would be described as low-skilled immigrants (even though, done properly, their work requires considerable skill).

The Telegraph can also reveal today that one plan being worked up is to increase the number of childminders by boosting the number of specialist childminder agencies. The agencies are registered to be inspected by Ofsted, reducing the administrative burden on individual workers. Ms Truss championed the idea while childcare minister between 2012 in 2014.

Change is always something that people might find worrying. But what I’m fundamentally saying is we do have to change, and the status quo isn’t an option … We made promises to people in 2019 that things would be different. And what does that mean? It means more opportunities, higher wages, more investment, and those are all the things that I am seeking to unlock. Of course, there’ll be resistance to that. Because there is quite a strong consensus around what I describe as a high tax, low growth economy. But ultimately [with] a high tax low growth economy the country becomes poorer.

During Covid we acted quickly and decisively on things like the furlough scheme without an OBR forecast, because the situation was urgent. And I and the chancellor believe that the situation is equally urgent, now, and here.

But the OBR has said it would have had time to publish a forecast alongside the mini-budget, although it has conceded that it would not have been as detailed as normal, because of the lack of time.

The reason I’m going to Prague on Thursday is I want to be talking to counterparts across Europe, including ones that are in the European Union and ones that aren’t – it’s a wide variety of countries – about migration, and how we collectively deal with migration. It’s not a problem Britain can solve on our own. We have a lot of countries people are travelling through to get to Britain. So we need a better solution on that, we need to deal with the problem upstream, so that’s what we’ll be talking about, but also energy.