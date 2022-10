Downing Street source says PM wants chancellor to ‘carry the can’ over tax freeze climbdown

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor as Liz Truss tries to restore her political authority ahead of a U-turn on parts of her disastrous mini-budget later on Friday, according to sources.

Downing Street sources confirmed to the Guardian the prime minister wanted Kwarteng to “carry the can” over her climbdown as she sought to calm the markets and the nerves of jittery Tory MPs.

