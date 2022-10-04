Liz Truss refuses to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation – UK politics live

Liz Truss refuses to say whether benefits will rise in line with inflation

Good morning from the Conservative Party conference on the day the spotlight is falling on a fresh battle between Liz Truss and Tory rebels – this time over the level of benefits.

It’s only day after the government was forced into a humiliating U-turn on plans to abolish the top rate of income tax and the date of a new mini-budget.

This morning Truss is doing a broadcast round where he has refused to rule out real-terms benefit cuts to help pay for her government’s plans

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there is a need to be “fiscally responsible” amid suggestions benefits will not rise in line with inflation.

She said:

We are going to have to make decisions about how we bring down debt as a proportion of GDP in the medium term. I am very committed to supporting the most vulnerable, in fact in addition to the energy price guarantee we’re also providing an extra 1,200 to the poorest households. So we have to look at these issues in the round, we have to be fiscally responsible.

Asked by the Today programme’s Nick Robinson about how she can guarantee that pensions will rise with inflation and not benefit payments, Truss replied the government is looking “at all of these issues very carefully” and an announcement “will be made in due course”.

But with Tory MPs plotting, the Guardian understands Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will speed up plans for a new fiscal statement, expected to focus on spending and deregulation.

It will now take place later this month, rather than on 23 November as previously scheduled, accompanied by new forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility, in another move designed to restore market stability.

Senior MPs warned of further rebellions over reductions in public spending, especially on benefits, which the chancellor has declined to rule out.