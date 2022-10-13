Liz Truss may raise corporation tax in further budget U-turn

Liz Truss is on the cusp of putting up corporation tax as part of a Downing Street plan to back down from the huge package of unfunded tax cuts in her mini-budget, sources claim.

The prime minister has been under intense pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to stage a major economic U-turn to calm the markets in the face of a financial storm.

However, the move would represent a massive climbdown as her promise to cancel Rishi Sunak’s plans to put up corporation tax from 19% to 25% was a central pledge of her leadership campaign.

One government source told the Guardian that No 10 officials were reviewing the mini-budget in order to shore up Truss’s premiership after Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous economic growth plan last month.

Another source suggested that the option of raising corporation tax was “on the table” as the prime minister tries to balance the books – although this may be by just one or two per cent.

They indicated that no decision would be announced until the chancellor had returned from Washington, where he is at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund, on Friday. However, there was speculation on Whitehall that the scale of the U-turn could make it impossible for Kwarteng to continue in post.

Earlier on Thursday morning, No 10 ruled out further changes to the mini-budget despite the pressure from Tory MPs with the prime minister’s official spokesman saying “the position has not changed”.

Both UK government bonds and the pound rallied strongly, in part due to continued bond-buying by the Bank of England, but also in response to the speculation about a reverse on planned cuts to corporation and dividend taxes.

At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Truss ruled out any corporation tax hike, telling MPs: “I feel it would be wrong at a time when we are trying to attract investment into our country at a time of global crisis to be raising taxes”.

The government has already U-turned on a key promise to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax in a major blow to Truss’s authority which has left her premiership on the brink and mutinous MPs warning she must change course or face a confidence vote.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: “Today’s mess shows the utter chaos this government is in. This is a crisis made in Downing Street and working people are paying the price.

“Labour has said repeatedly that they need to reverse the kamikaze budget and restore confidence.

“This is now urgent as the Bank of England’s intervention in the markets ends tomorrow. The Tories cannot allow the chaos caused by their mini-budget to continue any longer.”