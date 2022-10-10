Liz Truss appoints James Bowler to top Treasury role

Liz Truss has named James Bowler as the new top civil servant at the Treasury, appointing an insider with 20 years’ experience in an apparent reversal of plans to bring in an outsider.

Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, was said to have secured the role last week, having previously been close to Truss at the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Kwasi Kwarteng was said to have favoured Romeo, who despite being an experienced civil servant had not worked at the Treasury.

Bowler, who is now the permanent secretary at DIT, has spent much of his career working across the Treasury. His move back as the new permanent secretary is another indication on Monday of a desire in Number 10 to restore market confidence after weeks of turmoil.

On the chancellor’s first day in the job, he ordered the abrupt sacking of the former permanent secretary Tom Scholar. Market anxiety was compounded by a refusal to commission a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility before the chancellor’s fiscal plan, including the now-reversed tax cuts for the wealthiest, which sent the pound tumbling.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morning Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kwarteng said: “James has a proven track record of delivery and strong leadership, both of which will be vital as we drive towards our mission of igniting growth and raising living standards for everyone across the UK.”

Bowler said he was delighted to return, paying tribute to the work of DIT. “Having spent over 20 years at the department, I know first hand the excellence of its people. I plan to bring my wider experience back to the department to help navigate the opportunities and challenges of the global economy that lie ahead.”

Kwarteng has also brought forward the date of his debt-cutting plan to 31 October after pressure from MPs over the unfunded tax and spending promises announced in last month’s mini-budget.

The chancellor told the Commons Treasury committee that he would use the new date to announce his “medium-term fiscal plan”, alongside the release of new forecasts for the economy and public finances from the OBR.

The decision to rush forward the announcement to Halloween leaves the chancellor with three weeks to find ways to balance the books after promising more than £40bn of unfunded tax giveaways last month.