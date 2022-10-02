Liz Truss admits mistakes were made in mini-Budget preparation

L iz Truss has admitted mistakes were made in the lead up to the Chancellor’s mini-Budget announcement.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg, Ms Truss said her Government “should’ve laid the ground better” ahead of the raft of tax cuts announced by Kwasi Kwarteng.

She said: “I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

Following the announcement of the tax cuts, the pound suffered a shock in the markets and dropped to record lows against the dollar.

Such was the crisis in the market, the Bank of England was forced to intervene to buy up Government debt.

The Bank announced it was stepping in to buy Government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the Government’s economic policies sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market.

While the pound hit an all-time record low of 1.03 against the US dollar on Monday, the yield on 10-year gilts – which is a proxy for the effective interest rate on public borrowing – soared by the most in a five-year period since 1976, according to experts.

Asked on further cuts by the Government going forward, Ms Truss refused to rule out making reductions to public services.

She added: “What I’m going to do is make sure we get value for money for the taxpayer but I’m very, very committed to making sure we’ve got excellent frontline public services.”