Liverpool: Dionel Hall Pleads Guilty to Drug, Firearm Crimes

Liverpool Man, Dionel Hall Pleads Guilty to Drug and Firearm Crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y (STL.News) Dionel Hall, age 42, of Liverpool, New York, pled guilty today to possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Timothy Foley, Acting Special Agent in Charge. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division, and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

As part of his guilty plea, Hall admitted that on February 7, 2021, he possessed 995.6 grams of eutylone, also known as “molly,” which he intended to distribute to customers in Oneida County and elsewhere. Hall further admitted that on September 9, 2021, he possessed a loaded semiautomatic pistol, approximately 140 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, and $45,094.00 cash drug proceeds. Hall acknowledged that at the time of the offense, he knew that he had been convicted of multiple felony offenses punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and that he was also on parole at the time. Those prior convictions included a first-degree robbery conviction in 2003, for which he received a sentence in Monroe County Court of 18 years’ imprisonment.

At sentencing on July 20, 2022, Hall faces minimum term of 5 years and up to life in prison, a post-incarceration term of at least 3 years and up to life of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by DEA, the New York State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today