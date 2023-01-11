Livent jumps most in 7 months as BofA upgrades lithium miner to Buy

Chesky_W/iStock via Getty Images Livent (NYSE:LTHM) on Wednesday rose the most in seven months after analysts at Bank of American upgraded the lithium miner to Buy from an investment rating of Underperform. The shares rose as much as 11% to a one-month high of $23.05. “Our outlook for the lithium market remains constructive over the medium to long-term, though volatility in demand more recently has driven price softness to lithium markets,” Steven Byrne, analyst at BofA, said in a January 11 report. “We see current shares as pricing in too low of a lithium market price over the cycle, and thus rate shares Buy accordingly.” Lithium hydroxide is used to make rechargeable batteries for a wide range of products including electric vehicles. Livent supplies the chemical to General Motors (GM). BofA cut its price target for Livent (LTHM) to $26 a share from $27 a share, based on lowering the EBITDA multiple to 9 times from 10 times previously.