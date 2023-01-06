Live updates: December jobs report is out today. Here's the latest on unemployment rate and more.



Despite widespread fears that the economy will fall into a recession this year, the labor market has stayed resilient. Almost 4.4 million jobs were added in 2022, not accounting for December employment data due this morning. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast employers hired an additional 183,000 workers last month.The imminent jobs report will likely be scrutinized by officials at the Federal Reserve who are looking for signs of slowing wage growth and a cooling jobs market. Last month the central bank eased the pace of its interest-rate increases, raising the short-term rate it controls by 50 basis points instead of 75 which it had done at its prior four meetings.A warning sign has been flashing red:How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recessionWhat the Fed really wants:Putting the brakes on runaway wage growth could help avoid a recession in 2023, but it won't be easyThe Fed's decision to raise rates at a slower pace came as inflation significantly cooled in November, though it remains well above the Fed's target. That means the Fed will have to continue to raise interest rates which will likely hamper job growth, cause the unemployment rate to rise and, many fear, induce a recession.Follow along for live updates leading up to 2022's final jobs report: What time does the jobs report come out?The report is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY.