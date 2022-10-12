Live stock market news: Biden changes guidance on debt handout, Bitcoin continues crawl | October 12, 2022 – Fox Business

Oil prices higher ahead of inflation data
Oil prices gained on Wednesday as the dollar gained steam and investors braced for U.S. inflation data.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading around $89.00.
Brent crude futures traded around $94.00 a barrel.
Both benchmarks fell 2% in the previous session.
The dollar rose to a fresh 24-year high against the yen on Wednesday on concerns about inflation and the pace of U.S. rate hikes. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive.
Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were higher on Wednesday morning
Bitcoin was trading around $19,000, after trading lower in four of the last five days.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading 6% lower. For the month, the cryptocurrency was down more than 2%.
Bitcoin is down more than 58% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,300, after trading 6% lower for the week.
Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents, after losing more than 8% in the past week.
New gig worker rule could cause company’s operational costs to skyrocket
The Biden administration has proposed a new rule that could re-classify millions of gig workers as employees, a move that could deal a significant blow to small businesses across the country.
The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a new proposal that would make it more difficult for companies to classify their workers as independent contractors — a change that could have major consequences for ride-hailing, delivery and other industries that depend heavily on gig workers.
Companies are required to provide certain benefits and legal protections to employees but not contractors, making employment of those types of workers more expensive. That includes minimum wage, overtime, Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation insurance.
In determining whether a worker qualifies as an independent contractor or not, the Labor Department said it would take into consideration the worker’s “opportunity for profit or loss, investment, permanency, the degree of control by the employer over the worker, (and) whether the work is an integral part of the employer’s business,” among other factors.
Florida CEO faces controversy after telling staff to report to office as Hurricane Ian approached
The CEO of a marketing agency based in Clearwater, Florida, sent texts that appeared to downplay Hurricane Ian’s impact, encouraging her staff to bring their pets and kids into the office “so they wouldn’t miss work,” the Tampa Bay Times reported recently.
Joy Gendusa, head of PostcardMania, apparently sent the texts to employees the Monday before the powerful storm hit — a storm that was originally forecast to hit the Tampa Bay area directly, potentially causing up to 10 feet of storm surge, said the same outlet.
“I’ve lived here for over 30 years. There is always more hype in the media than any storm that has ever hit here. PostcardMania is the best place to be,” Gendusa said, as text messages obtained by the publication indicated.
Workers were expected to come to the office “to continue to service our national clients.”
Employees were also told there would be “movies and fun” for the children.
“We are not closing. We are working,” the CEO reportedly wrote.
Intel to cut thousands of Jobs as PC demand slows: report
The job ax may soon be coming down at Intel.
The semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly planning a major reduction in its workforce, as the company looks to cut costs and deal with a slowdown in the personal computer market, according to Bloomberg.
The layoffs will be announced as early as this month, possibly in connection with its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27.
As of July, the chipmaker had 113,700 employees.
Some divisions, including Intel’s sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to people familiar with the situation.
