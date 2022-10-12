Live stock market news: Biden changes guidance on debt handout, Bitcoin continues crawl | October 12, 2022 – Fox Business

The CEO of a marketing agency based in Clearwater, Florida, sent texts that appeared to downplay Hurricane Ian’s impact, encouraging her staff to bring their pets and kids into the office “so they wouldn’t miss work,” the Tampa Bay Times reported recently.

Joy Gendusa, head of PostcardMania, apparently sent the texts to employees the Monday before the powerful storm hit — a storm that was originally forecast to hit the Tampa Bay area directly, potentially causing up to 10 feet of storm surge, said the same outlet.

“I’ve lived here for over 30 years. There is always more hype in the media than any storm that has ever hit here. PostcardMania is the best place to be,” Gendusa said, as text messages obtained by the publication indicated.

Workers were expected to come to the office “to continue to service our national clients.”

Employees were also told there would be “movies and fun” for the children.

“We are not closing. We are working,” the CEO reportedly wrote.

Click here for more on the story: PostcardMania leader in storm of controversy after telling staff to report to office