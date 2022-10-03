Live news updates: Buffett successor boosts Berkshire stake with $68mn outlay

Greg Abel is among the highest paid Berkshire executives, earning $19mn a year for each of the past three years © Daniel Acker/Bloomberg



Warren Buffett’s anointed successor Greg Abel on Monday disclosed that he had spent roughly $68mn buying Berkshire Hathaway’s class A stock in late September, dramatically increasing his personal stake in the sprawling conglomerate he may one day lead.

The investment has been awaited by shareholders after Berkshire spent $870mn in June to buy out Abel’s stake in its energy business. Abel, the vice chair of Berkshire who oversees all of its non-insurance operations, purchased 168 class A shares on September 29, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While he is among the highest paid Berkshire executives, earning $19mn a year for each of the past three years, the fact he held only 5 class A shares and less than $1mn of its class B shares had raised concerns for some stockholders. Buffett, Berkshire’s 92-year-old chief executive, by contrast owns a stake worth more than $90bn.

Abel, a hockey fan and former accountant, joined Berkshire in 2000 after Buffett acquired utility and energy company MidAmerican Energy.

Berkshire Hathaway did not respond to a request for comment.