Live news: Mexico and other central banks raise rates by half point

Global stocks tumbled after a broad group of central banks raised interest rates and warned of further increases to come in the fight to tame inflation.The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.5 per cent on Thursday, its biggest daily loss since early November, following hawkish warnings on interest rates from central banks in the US, UK, Europe and Switzerland over the past day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.2 per cent, also its biggest loss since November. In Europe, the broad Stoxx 600 fell 2.8 per cent, its biggest loss since May.The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England this week have all slowed the pace of interest rate rises, opting for 0.5 percentage point increases. But investors were rattled by the hawkish tone of the meetings, in particular by comments from the ECB that “inflation remains far too high” and that rates would continue to rise by 0.5 percentage points “for a period of time”.On Wednesday, the Fed ended a run of four consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases, bringing the federal funds rate to a target range of between 4.25 per cent and 4.5 per cent. However, Fed chair Jay Powell said: “It will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path.”The Fed also released its quarterly projections on where interest rates, inflation, unemployment and GDP will be in the coming years. The Fed currently expects interest rates to be at 5.1 per cent at the end of 2023, suggesting the Fed will keep rates elevated even as recession risk mounts.Read more on the day’s market moves here.