Little Rock: KeShawn Boykins Found Guilty of Sex Trafficking

Jury Finds Little Rock Man, KeShawn Boykins Guilty of Sex Trafficking; Distribution and Production of Child Pornography

(STL.News) A Little Rock man has been convicted of four sex offenses at the conclusion of a three-day trial. A federal jury found KeShawn Boykins, 27, guilty on all four counts for which he was indicted: two counts of sex trafficking, distribution of child pornography, and production of child pornography.

The jury returned their verdict this afternoon after deliberating for just under three hours. United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr., presided over the trial, and Judge Moody will sentence Boykins at a later date.

“This defendant physically abused his victims in order to maintain control over them and profit from the sexual acts he forced them to perform,” said Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. “Today’s verdict sends a clear message to those who engage in these violent acts: you will be caught, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent available to us under federal law.”

Testimony during the trial established that in October 2018, a 19-year-old female identified as H.E. notified employees at Walmart in Maumelle, Arkansas, that she needed to escape from the man she was with. The employees contacted police, and H.E. told law enforcement she had met Boykins five days earlier and exchanged numbers. H.E. had been kicked out of her parents’ home, and Boykins offered for her to live with him, which she agreed to do.

When H.E. arrived at Boykins’ apartment, she learned he was living with a 17-year-old female, identified as T.M., an adult woman, and others. The defendant made a profile for H.E. on an online dating website. Two days after moving in, the defendant told H.E. she had two “dinners” to attend. T.M. had already told H.E. that these dates meant H.E. would be expected to have sex for money. H.E. testified at trial that when she told Boykins she did not want to go, he threw her on the floor, choked her, and continued to physically abuse her. H.E. escaped during a trip to Walmart the following day.

T.M. testified at trial that the defendant used an online dating website to arrange dates for her, and that if she came back with less money than Boykins expected, he would hit her. He never allowed her to keep any of the money and, due to her repeated attempts to leave, he routinely physically abused her.

Evidence at trial indicated that Boykins’ phone contained multiple messages in which he arranged dates for both T.M. and H.E. He sent sexually explicit photos of both T.M. and H.E. while attempting to set up dates. The photos of T.M., taken when she was a minor, led to Boykins’ conviction on the child pornography charges.

“Mr. Boykins produced child sexual abuse material and lured a vulnerable minor into the reprehensible world of sex trafficking,” said FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson. “His abominable actions highlight the pervasive threat Arkansas children and families face on a daily basis. FBI Little Rock will continue to work with our local police partners and federal prosecutors to protect our communities from vile child predators.”

The statutory penalty for sex trafficking ranges from not less than 15 years imprisonment up to life imprisonment. The statutory penalty for distribution of child pornography is not less than five years and not more than 20 years imprisonment. The statutory penalty for production of child pornography is not less than 15 years imprisonment and not more than 30 years imprisonment. All offenses of conviction include a potential penalty of not more than a $250,000 fine and not less than five years of supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin Bryant and Benecia Moore.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today