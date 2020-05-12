Little Eagle Woman Lucenda Bobtail Bear Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Little Eagle, South Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on May 11, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann.

Lucenda Layetta Bobtail Bear, age 38, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Bobtail Bear was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 16, 2019. She pled guilty on November 5, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy in 2018, wherein Bobtail Bear conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota. In exchange for drugs and money, Bobtail Bear allowed her home to be used for the distribution of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Mobridge Police Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Corson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

Bobtail Bear was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE