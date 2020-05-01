Little Eagle Woman Georgianne Madison, II Charged With Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Little Eagle, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Georgianne Madison, II, age 38, was indicted on March 9, 2020. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William D. Gerdes on April 30, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on June 10, 2019, Madison assaulted an individual with a knife and the assault resulted in serious bodily injury.

The charges are merely accusations and Madison is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirsten Jasper is prosecuting the case.

Madison was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

