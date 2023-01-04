LitecoinToken (LTK) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

LitecoinToken (LTK) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the crypto has dropped 0.03% to $0.00000002000232707.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives LitecoinToken a low volatility rank of 3, placing it in the bottom 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

LTK’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.LitecoinToken price is well positioned going forward. With support set at $0.000000019983609450322 and resistance around $0.0000000200160546079937. This leaves LitecoinToken with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

