Litecoin Price Prediction – Why LTC Is Looking Green As Crypto Market Struggles – Washington City Paper

Almost every cryptocurrency has suffered due to the recent crypto market crash in some way or the other. Many cryptos are even destroyed entirely following the crash. However, Litecoin seems to know how to keep up with the market changes.

This article discusses LTC’S price prediction to determine why it is looking green as the crypto market struggles. Additionally, we also talk about a few great alternatives to Litecoin, such as Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT, & Calvaria. So, let’s read more!

Litecoin Brief Overview

Litecoin, the primary rival to Bitcoin, was created by former Google employee turned cryptocurrency entrepreneur Charlie Lee. Litecoin was developed in order to improve Bitcoin in a few crucial areas. Litecoin’s streamlined algorithm allowed for speedier transactions.

While Bitcoin can only process three transactions per second, Litecoin can process 54 transactions per second. The Litecoin network also allows for the creation of new blocks every 2.5 minutes. Litecoin transactions can often be settled instantly by peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto payment networks. However, most Litecoin exchanges require a minimum of six confirmations before they are regarded as irrevocable.

To show the company owners that Bitcoin’s lengthy settlement time was no longer a problem, faster transaction timings were created.

Litecoin Price Prediction

As the graph from CoinMarketCap shows, Litecoin witnessed two massive spikes. The first one was on 19th December 2017, and the price reached $349.6, and the second spike was on 8th May 2021, when the price reached $347.09. However, following that, a decline in the price can be seen. Even with that decline, Litecoin seems to be doing well in the market. Let’s see the experts’ analysis of this situation.

Experts’ Views

According to TradingBeasts’ technical analysis, the coin will be a wise investment with respectable returns in two to three years.

According to the cryptocurrency forecasting website Coin Price, 2020 will continue to witness a bull market for all cryptocurrencies, and as a result, they estimate that the price of LTC will reach $124.

According to DigitalCoinPrice, LTC will trade at about $106 before the end of this year, confirming the optimistic estimate.

More Top-Performing Coins

While Litecoin continues to keep up with a bullish trend, let’s also read about other top-performing coins that could be worthwhile investments.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is the first digital asset on the list of the top cryptocurrencies to buy right now. The coin, which is presently up for presale, has the potential to become quite popular.

Dash 2 Trade, a dependable, efficient platform that enables you to fine-tune your investment choices as you enter the market, is powered by D2T. This crypto, which provides features including a strategy creator and trading application trading interface, aims to become the “Bloomberg terminal of cryptocurrency” (API).

Three service tiers—a free service, a starter service, and a premium service—are available through Dash 2 Trade. The latter two, 400 units for Starter and 1,000 units for Premium, can be purchased with D2T.

RobotEra (TARO)

The metaverse is anticipated to be the next stage in human communication. And with RobotEra, you can explore this new territory, partake in a variety of activities, and profit from it.

A blockchain game platform called RobotEra immerses you in the post-apocalyptic world of Taro. You can buy real estate and other items here using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In essence, anything purchased belongs to you, and RobotEra enables seamless item sales for all players.

The goal of RobotEra is to create new worlds and aid in repopulating the earth. Additionally, the game also enables you to take part in shared metaverse events like sporting events and concerts.

The game’s native token, TARO, which is quickly selling out, will connect all of these activities. Invest before it’s too late!

IMPT

The Impact Project is a brand-new, ground-breaking blockchain service that enables you to finance environmental sustainability initiatives all around the world while streamlining the exchange of carbon credits. The platform is one of the most recent ones to attempt to use blockchain technology to address the world’s climate issues.

Over 25,000 affiliates make up the robust network that The Impact Project has established. These include businesses like Netflix, Amazon, and Microsoft. This indicates that you can now use IMPT to make eco-friendly purchases from your favourite brands.

The chances for the platform’s native IMPT coin are also improving as the network expands. Happy green shopping!

Calvaria (RIA)

The next major crypto to buy for enthusiasts of blockchain gaming may very well be Calvaria. The digital asset offers a number of promising futures, and investors have shown amazing interest.

The native token for Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is RIA. The game, which takes place in a metaverse with an afterlife theme, aims to aid you in buying non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards. Building methods to aid in directly winning these battles is the players’ task. Here, RIA is the token that makes NFT purchases possible through an in-app NFT marketplace.

Calvaria is advantageous for a number of reasons. You don’t need to have any technological expertise or make any financial commitments to use the platform because it is free to use. Additionally, the game is accessible for Android and iOS, making it accessible to everyone.

Summing It Up

While Litecoin seems to be doing fairly well despite the recent market conditions, experts continue to believe it’s a worthwhile investment.

And while we’re at it, Dash 2 Trade & IMPT are also excellent investments. D2T provides you with unique utilities and features, and IMPT is the greenest crypto with exceptionally good presales in the crypto market. Also, Calvaria & RobotEra offer you the ultimate gaming experience, and you can expect maximum returns if you invest in them, making them the perfect choices.

So if you want to invest, now is your chance. And don’t wait too long; these coins are selling out unbelievably fast!