Listen to Liz Truss’s bold vision for the country, Tory chairman urges rebel MPs

T ory party chairman Jake Berry pleaded with rebel MPs today to “listen” to Liz Truss despite their worries about her radical reforms to boost Britain’s economic growth.

He issued the appeal after the Conservative annual conference in Birmingham was overshadowed by an outbreak of political civil war.

Ms Truss appeared to have bought herself some time with a confidently delivered keynote speech.

But with the country still in the grip of economic turmoil, partly sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, she faces the prospect of more rebellions in Parliament after the Government was forced to U-turn on its plans to axe the 45p top rate of income tax.

Asked about the party’s current woes, Mr Berry told Times Radio: “If people listen to and look at what the Prime Minister said yesterday, I don’t think she was talking just to people in the conference hall, she was talking to the country about her vision.

Read More

“I hope and believe that the country will listen to that, and I hope colleagues will listen to it and see that we do have a bold vision for our country to transform it to better the lives of families and people up and down this country.”

Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry / PA Wire

However, the Tory divisions were still clearly visible this morning after Ms Truss outlined what she saw as an “anti-growth coalition” made up of several groups including “the militant unions, vested interests dressed up as think-tanks, the talking heads, the Brexit deniers and Extinction Rebellion”.

Lord Barwell, Theresa May’s former chief of staff, highlighted reports of average two-year fixed rate mortgages rising above six per cent for the first time in more than a decade after Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.

He tweeted: “This is a direct result of government policy. Makes it harder for people to get on the housing ladder. Adds to the cost-of-living crisis. Anti-growth #owngoal.”

Former Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps led the revolt over the 45p tax rate and Ms Truss, who packed her Cabinet with her loyal supporters, faces more trouble in getting other key policies through the Commons, including on planning reforms and if she decides not to raise benefits in line with inflation.

However, senior MPs are calling on colleagues to give the new Prime Minister time to show if she can deliver on her growth plan.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, told Andrew Marr’s LBC show: “I’ve just been appalled this week by the lack of discipline in the party. And if we’re not united as a party, we can’t expect the public to believe in us. And we, particularly the Cabinet, should speak with one voice. Whatever government policy is, they should speak with one voice and we’ve had too many forked tongues this week.”

Former Brexit secretary Mr Davis urged Ms Truss to work more closely with backbench MPs as he called for unity. He tweeted: “To achieve that unity, the front bench must take care to consult closely with their backbench colleagues.”