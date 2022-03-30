Baxley, Ga., woman, Linda Timblin gets maximum sentence for meth-distribution conspiracy

Five-year sentence follows guilty plea

BRUNSWICK, GA (STL.News) An Appling County woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Linda Timblin, 48, of Baxley, Ga., was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Timblin to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Methamphetamine is a deadly drug with disastrous consequences for our communities, including the violent crimes linked to trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to hold meth merchants accountable and remove them from our streets.”

As described in court documents and testimony, investigators with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Savannah Office in November 2018 identified Timblin as working with others to pick up large amounts of methamphetamine from a supplier in Atlanta and bring it back to the Waycross area for distribution. After searches resulting from a traffic stop, investigators found nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a hotel room Timblin rented in Baxley, Ga.

Timblin, whose lengthy criminal history includes three prior felony convictions, was on state probation from a 2016 conviction for sale of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest.

“This reoffending ‘meth’ trafficker was caught because of the joint efforts between DEA and its law enforcement counterparts,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “This defendant will now spend well-deserved time in prison and her sentencing makes the Appling County community a safer place.”

The case was investigated by the DEA and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today