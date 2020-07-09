Linda L. Barry Arrested for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On June 20, 2020, Officer’s of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Westgate Drive for a reported citizen dispute. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Linda L. Barry, a 67 year old female from Brattleboro, for aggravated disorderly conduct.

Barry was issued a citation and released on scene. Barry is to appear in the Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

