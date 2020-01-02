Lincoln Property Company Partners with Pynwheel to Pilot Self Guided Tours

DENVER (STL.News) – Pynwheel Inc. and Lincoln Property Company today announced a partnership to provide a Lincoln Self Guided Tour Mobile Application for prospective residents touring Lincoln residential properties. The Tour App allows people to tour apartment communities that they are considering moving into without being accompanied by property staff. Instead, they are guided by an interactive map of the property on their phone, with images and visual details at each stop. If the prospective resident chooses to tour with a property professional, they can use the app to capture photos and take notes to share or review later.

“Lincoln is excited to partner with Pynwheel to provide Self-Guided Tours,” said Margette Hepfner, Chief Operating Officer of Resident Management at Lincoln Property Company. “We like to pioneer cutting-edge technology; anything that can improve our residents’ experience and site performance is a win-win for us.”

According to data presented at the National Multihousing Council OpTech Conference, case studies with Self Tours have shown a 300% increase in showings and an 86% increase in closings as compared to guided tours. Self Touring gives leasing professionals more free time to focus on more complex issues. Having the additional option also gives prospective residents the choice to tour in whichever way they find most comfortable and helpful; with or without a leasing professional. Studies show that anywhere between 16% (as reported by NMHC) and 58% (per a study conducted by Apartment Ratings) of people would prefer to tour apartment properties without being accompanied by staff.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln for this pilot program,” commented Jennifer Cyphers, Pynwheel’s Founder and CEO. “Lincoln Property Company is an industry leader and a professional organization. We share a common value of taking pride in taking care of our clients, and we enjoy working with them very much.”

Applications are currently being accepted for properties who would like to participate in the free pilot program.

For more information email info@pynwheel.com or lpcmarketing@lpsi.com

About Pynwheel

Pynwheel ( pynwheel.com) is a privately-held marketing technology company in Denver, Colorado founded in April 2012 by Jennifer Cyphers, formerly Founder/President of Engrain (fka Multifamily Edge) and Director of ApartmentGuide.com. Pynwheel’s suite of SaaS products for the Multifamily industry includes a touchscreen application and complementary iOS application to facilitate on-site sales; interactive property maps that can be added to property marketing websites; and a mobile application that allows prospective residents to take self-guided property tours. Pynwheel innovation makes buying and leasing homes easier for thousands of prospective residents across the United States.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln Property Company is the second largest multifamily manager in the country with over 200,000 units under management and residential properties in over 200 cities.