Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 15, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Hughes on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, two baggies containing approximately 23 grams of fentanyl fell from Hughes’ person. Hughes admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and intended to distribute it. Hughes further admitted that officers seized two loaded firearms from him during the arrest.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) and the United States Marshals Service.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani and former United States Attorney Nick Miller prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-205.

