Lilly could launch tirzepatide as obesity treatment by end of the year

JHVEPhoto Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) believes that its diabetes medication Mounjaro (tirzepatide) will gain an additional indication to treat obesity as early as the end of this year, according to CFO Anat Ashkenazi. Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Ashkenazi added that the company is building a “well of evidence” to demonstrate that Mounjaro can do more than just help individuals lose weight. This includes data on benefits for obstructive sleep apnea, heart failure, and kidney disease. Ashkenazi hinted that this data could be used to differentiate Mounjaro from Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy (semaglutide). In a phase 3 trial, tirzepatide bested semaglutide in terms of A1C and weight reductions. Lilly is waiting for US FDA action on its rolling submission for the weight loss indication. Mounjaro as a weight loss drug could also benefit if the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act is passed, Ashkenazi noted. The legislation would cover chronic weight management drugs for Medicare enrollees. She added that Lilly is anticipating the launch of four new molecular entities this year: donanemab (Alzheimer’s disease), lebrikizumab (atopic dermatitis), mirikizumab (ulcerative colitis), and pirtobrutinib (mantle cell lymphoma). Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Jacob Braun sees Lilly (LLY) as a sell because of its high valuation.