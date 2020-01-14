LightBox Announces Acquisition of ClientLook; Addition of leading CRM furthers company’s ambition to deliver end-to-end broker solutions

CARLSBAD, CALIF. (STL.News) – LightBox has announced the acquisition of ClientLook, the leading client relationship management (CRM) software company for CRE brokers, as part of its plan to further enable successful decision making throughout the commercial real estate (CRE) lifecycle.

The acquisition of ClientLook will help LightBox in its continuing effort to unify fragmented workflows and siloed information. ClientLook will be an integral part of LightBox’s new suite of CRE broker and enterprise solutions, leveraging Real Capital Markets’ (RCM) marketing and transaction tools and Digital Map Products’ (DMP) mapping and data analytics capabilities. Both RCM and DMP were acquired by LightBox in 2019.

“This acquisition aligns with our mission to enable the most successful decisions in real estate,” said Eric Frank, Chief Executive Officer of LightBox. “CRE brokers and brokerage firms are seeking innovative tools to grow their businesses. LightBox will deliver solutions capable of both improving the everyday workflow of CRE professionals and interoperating with relevant enterprise-level platforms.”

ClientLook was founded in 2009 to create the industry’s most intuitive, effective and connected CRM experience. As a trusted partner to thousands of commercial real estate professionals involved in buying, selling, leasing and investing in commercial real estate, ClientLook’s pioneering concepts in the CRM space are based on the experiences of Michael Griffin, the firm’s founder.

“Joining the team at LightBox offers us a unique opportunity to create a more comprehensive, integrated CRE technology solution that the industry has always wanted,” said Griffin. “As a part of LightBox, we’ll now have access to new talent and resources, allowing us to enhance the services and support we’ve been providing clients for more than a decade.”

According to Tina Lichens, Chief Operating Officer for RCM LightBox, “ClientLook is a perfect fit for LightBox as we continue to deliver innovative technology solutions to commercial real estate professionals. We are excited to include ClientLook’s services as part of the broker platform and to enable CRE brokers to more effectively manage the people, properties and information that power their businesses.”

About LightBox

LightBox is a leading provider of CRE data and workflow solutions for marketing, prospecting, due diligence, risk management, and location intelligence that enable decision making for 50,000 CRE brokers, 1,100 banks and lenders, 2,000 appraisal firms, and 5,000 environmental consulting and engineering firms. By combining proven brands with innovative technology and data capabilities, the company is creating new solutions to facilitate transparency, efficiency and insight for real estate. LightBox was established in 2018 and backed by Silver Lake and Battery Ventures. Learn more at http://www.lightboxre.com.

About RCM

Founded in 1999, Real Capital Markets (RCM) is the global marketplace for buying and selling CRE. RCM increases the speed, exposure, and security of CRE sales through its streamlined online platform. Solutions include integrated property marketing, transaction management, and business intelligence tools to unify broker-level and firm-level data and workflows. RCM has executed over 72,000 assignments with total consideration in excess of $2.4 trillion. Approximately 50% of all U.S. commercial assets sold, over $10 million, are brought to market using RCM’s online marketplace annually. Learn more at http://www.rcm1.com.

About ClientLook

ClientLook is the most actively used commercial real estate CRM software. The company was founded in 2009 to create the industry’s most intuitive, effective and connected CRM solution through bold innovation and the highest level of customer care. By combining contact management, deal tracking and client collaboration with a property module and team of back-office assistants, ClientLook helps companies get organized like nothing else. Learn more at http://www.clientlook.com.