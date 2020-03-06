Life Time’s Healthy Lifestyle Revolution Continues in Arizona with First Shopping Center Destination Opening at Biltmore Fashion Park on March 6

PHOENIX (STL.News) – Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand, continues its mission to inspire healthy, happy lives across the nation with the opening of its fifth Arizona location, and the state’s first shopping center destination. Life Time Biltmore, located at Biltmore Fashion Park, adds an important new dimension to the iconic, open-air Macerich destination and supports Phoenix residents who strive to accomplish their health and wellness goals in a setting that caters to today’s changing lifestyle landscape. After an evening VIP event on March 5, the club is now open for Founding Member workouts and will open for all members at 4am on March 9.

In addition to Life Time Biltmore, later this year, Life Time will open a three-story, nearly 180,000-square-foot club in Peoria. A Preview Center for Life Time Happy Valley-Peoria has just opened at 24700 North 67th Avenue for prospective members to learn about membership opportunities. In total, nearly 600 new jobs will be created between the two Life Time destinations totaling more than $77 million together.

“We’re excited to bring this first-of-its-kind Life Time to Phoenix and create a new way for consumers to experience Biltmore Fashion Park. This new destination, along with our Happy Valley-Peoria Life Time planned to open later this year, are bringing a renewed energy to this growing area,” said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time chief operating officer. “It’s been 17 years since our first Arizona destination opened in Tempe and we are proud to positively impact the lives of our members and in the community.”

The 105,000-square foot Diamond Premier Life Time Biltmore, located at 2580 East Camelback Road in Phoenix, features two-stories of exceptional spaces, providing members a highly personalized approach to health and wellness. The broad array of amenities and services includes:

Dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group GTX and Alpha Training

More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

One full-size basketball court with Ultimate Hoops leagues and skills training

Outdoor rooftop beach club with leisure pool, resort-style seating and bistro

Kids Academy, featuring tumbling, movement, language, and learning classes

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused fast-casual restaurant featuring a full menu and grab and go options, along with Peet’s Coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements, and more

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body, and nails

Luxurious dressing rooms featuring Soapbox amenities, whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms; complimentary towels and lockers

“As Macerich continues to play a leading role in reshaping the shopping center experience across the country, we are integrating exciting new uses such as Life Time with its unique approach to health, wellness and good living,” said Tom O’Hern, Chief Executive Officer, Macerich. “Biltmore Fashion Park is at the heart of one of the most attractive residential and office neighborhoods in all of Phoenix, and we are confident Life Time is a wonderful fit for this exceptional property.”

Life Time Biltmore is open seven days a week from 4am to 11pm Monday through Friday and 5am to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. It joins existing locations in Arizona including Gilbert, North Scottsdale, Palm Valley and Tempe. Additional information can be found by calling (623) 244-3200 or by visiting Life Time Biltmore’s page here. You can also check out Life Time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Preview Center for Life Time Happy Valley Peoria, 24700 N 67th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85383, is open seven days a week including 9am to 8pm Monday through Saturday, and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

About Life Time, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years 2014 – 2019. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.Macerich.com.