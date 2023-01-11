Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Rises 1.86%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Wednesday, the crypto has advanced 1.86% to $1346.03.

InvestorsObserver is giving Lido Staked ETH a 17 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Lido Staked ETH!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Lido Staked ETH a low volatility rank of 17, placing it in the bottom 17% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

stETH’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Lido Staked ETH price is trading above resistance. With support around $1297.45 and resistance at $1335.63. This positions Lido Staked ETH out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

