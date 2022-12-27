Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Tuesday, the crypto has declined 1.12% to $1174.8.

InvestorsObserver is giving Lido Staked ETH a 20 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Lido Staked ETH!

InvestorsObserver gives Lido Staked ETH a low volatility rank of 20, placing it in the bottom 20% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

stETH’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Lido Staked ETH price is trading near resistance. With support set at $1164.64 and resistance around $1177.94. This positions Lido Staked ETH with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

