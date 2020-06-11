Lexington Woman Crystal Brotherton Sentenced to 13 Months for Making Fake Bomb Threats to 911 Emergency Response Center

(STL.News) – A Lexington woman, Crystal Brotherton, 32, was sentenced on Thursday, to 13 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, after previously admitting to intimidating individuals by making threats involving explosives and the destruction of buildings.

Brotherton admitted to calling Lexington’s 911 system and telling the operator there were bombs at multiple business at an intersection off of New Circle Road. She admitted to demanding the businesses be evacuated in 15 minutes or “everyone will die.” According to her plea agreement, Brotherton made three calls to 911, on June 20 and 21, 2018, all involving similar threats of death and destruction.

Under federal law, Brotherton must serve 85 percent of his/her prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Lawrence Weathers, Chief of the Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney William Moynahan.

