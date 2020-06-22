Lexington Man Jerry Tyler Jones Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Lexington man, Jerry Tyler Jones, pleaded guilty Monday, before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to his plea agreement, on July 23, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jones’s residence and found more than 189 grams of fentanyl, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and $13,030 in currency. Jones admitted he intended to distribute the drugs.

Jones was indicted in February 2020.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kiebler.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on September 21, 2020. He faces up a minimum of five years in prison, up to life. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

This case was prosecuted as part of Department’s Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in highly impacted areas.

