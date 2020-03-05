Lexington Man Devaun Laquis Robertson to 68 Months for Trafficking Crack Cocaine

(STL.News) – A Lexington, Kentucky man, Devaun Laquis Robertson, 27, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday, to 68 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Greg VanTatenhove, for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

According to his plea agreement, at the time of the offense, Robertson was on probation for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance First Degree. As part of his parole conditions, Robertson was subject to home visits from law enforcement. Robertson admitted that on March 20, 2019, Lexington Police, and officers from the State Probation and Parole, were conducting a home visit and found 39.4 grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale with residue.

Under federal law, Robertson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge for FBI, Louisville Field Division; Commissioner Kathleen Keeney, Kentucky Department of Corrections; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by the Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

