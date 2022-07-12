Kingsley Man, Levi Dimmitt Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Dimmitt, a user and distributor of controlled substances, possessed four guns

A man who illegally possessed firearms was sentenced on July 7, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City.

Levi Dimmitt, 35, from Kingsley, Iowa, pled guilty on December 2, 2021, to being a prohibited person in possession of multiple firearms.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that Dimmitt was a user of marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as a distributor, while possessing the guns. As a user of controlled substances, Dimmitt was prohibited from possessing guns.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on April 24, 2021, at a residence of Dimmitt’s in Sibley, Iowa. Inside, law enforcement located drug paraphernalia, marijuana, methamphetamine, and guns at various locations throughout the home and garage. Upon being arrested for the federal charges, Dimmitt ran a short distance from law enforcement before being apprehended.

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Dimmitt was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment and must serve a 2-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Dimmitt remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by the Sibley Police Department, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today