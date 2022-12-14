Leveraged hedge funds under scrutiny after pensions crisis-UK watchdog

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency’s headquarters in London, Britain April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s markets watchdog is working with overseas regulators to look at other stresses in the system, such as leveraged hedge funds, its chief executive said on Wednesday, following a pensions crisis in late September.

Concentration of counterparties and margin call requirements were among the issues in focus, Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Nikhil Rathi told a parliamentary pensions committee.



