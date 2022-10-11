Leverage current market to affordably purchase Moshnake, Dogecoin & Cronos | Mint – Mint

These cryptocurrencies are crucial, especially in the current bear market, since they offer low transaction and trading fees. Therefore, crypto users can leverage the current low prices to buy, own, trade, or hold these tokens.

Moshnake: The Latest GameFi Cryptocurrency

Moshnake is known for the gaming popularity of Snake Xenia, a classical and legendary game that bound people across the world. Thanks to blockchain technology, Moshnake has turned this classical game into a play-to-earn community-focused NFT project. It currently features NFT snake characters such as; Viper, Mamba, Cobra, and Kraits that players would use to fight and win prizes.

The Moshnake ecosystem operates with two BEP-20 tokens – Moshnake Token (MSH) and Venom Token (VEN). MSH token serves as a governance token for the platform, while Venom Token (VEN) functions as an in-game token for rewards and buying in-game assets in the platform’s marketplace. It also facilitates super-fast and super-cheap transactions.

Thanks to the Binance Smart Chain, players can trade the Moshnake tokens on major CEXs using ETH or USDT. Interested buyers can leverage its current low prices to buy the new cryptocurrency to have early access to the fun and income-generating activities on the gaming platform.

Dogecoin: The “Fun” Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin (DOGE), created in 2013, is a funny mimic of Bitcoin (BTC). Its creators got its name by combining a funny misspelling of a dog meme on Reddit – “doge” – with Bitcoin (BTC).

Its blockchain involves crypto mining similar to the Litecoin Proof-of-Work technology. Therefore, crypto miners utilize thousands of computers across the globe to solve math problems to mine Dogecoin.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has a vibrant community of supporters that uses social media to promote the coin. They use it to tip various social media content and pool donations for community members or worthy causes like the Ukraine war.

Users also use Dogecoin (DOGE) to pay for goods and services in the various stores and enterprises that accept it or trade it on exchanges like Bitpay, Binance, and Coinbase.

A significant feature of the DOGE is its seemingly ridiculous low transaction fee, attracting more users to the fun crypto. Users can also decide to hold their DOGE assets on an exchange or in their Dogecoin wallet.

Cronos: The Expanding Crypto Exchange

Cronos (CRO) is the native token of the Cronos Chain — a blockchain designed by CRO Protocol Labs, aka Crypto.com. Developers created Crypto.com to provide public access to the crypto industry to boost its global adoption.

Therefore, the Cronos Chain is an open-source platform for trading, financial services, and payments. Users can trade crypto assets, stake their funds to earn rewards, and access financial service solutions. Also, the financial platform offers payment services through an app and a Visa Card.

The CRO token is the tool Crypto.com hopes to utilize to achieve its goal of global crypto adoption. Therefore, it facilitates payments on the platform via Crypto.com Pay and Visa Card. Users can also trade the CRO token on the Crypto.com App and other exchanges.

As a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) platform, CRO token holders can stake their tokens as validators and earn token rewards for processing transactions on the network.

Other uses of the CRO token include financial services — purchasing decentralized products and earning credits — NFTs and facilitating transaction fees on the Cronos Chain.

The crypto platform aims to provide almost all services an average person requires to become involved in cryptocurrency. Therefore, the CRO token offers lower trading fees, higher lending rewards, and more.

Furthermore, the ever-expanding Cronos ecosystem is evolving to accommodate more NFTs, Web3 applications, and metaverse solutions.

The CRO token currently trades at $0.11168 at the time of writing, making it easier for interested parties to leverage the low price to buy, sell, or hold the token – to reap potential long-term benefits from the diverse offerings on the Crypto.com platform.

Conclusion

Moshnake (MSH), along with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cronos (CRO), provides an opportunity for crypto traders and users to still engage in the cryptocurrency market, regardless of the current bear market.

