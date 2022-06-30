Letrayal King Sentenced for Carjacking and Armed Robberies

Killeen Man, Darius Letrayal King Sentenced to over 35 Years for Carjacking and Armed Robberies

Today Darius Letrayal King, 29, of Killeen was sentenced to 427 months for carjacking and armed robberies of local stores.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, King, along with his codefendant Corey Labon Jackson, 51, also of Killeen, committed armed robberies of a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar store in January 2020. King drove Jackson to the stores and provided him a firearm while Jackson robbed the stores at gun point. On January 3, 2020, King also committed a carjacking, taking a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance.

On March 10, 2022, King was found guilty by a federal jury sitting in Waco of one count of Carjacking; three counts of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence; two counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery; and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. King has remained in federal custody since his arrest on January 8, 2020.

On February 22, 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and one count of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence. On May 18, 2022, Jackson was sentenced to a total of 144 months in prison. Jackson has remained in federal custody since his arrest on January 8, 2020.

“Those who perpetrate violence among us forfeit their freedom,” said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan. “Mr. King’s prison sentence reflects that very notion and is appropriate given his crimes. Our law enforcement partners are to be commended for acting quickly to protect our communities.”

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that violent criminal acts will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr., FBI, San Antonio Division. “We maintain our steadfast commitment to work with our federal, state and local partners to address violent crime in our communities.”

The FBI and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, with invaluable assistance from the Temple Police Department, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier prosecuted the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today