Leon Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Sioux Falls Man, Eugene Leon Featherman Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on April 11, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Eugene Leon Featherman, age 33, was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Featherman was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 14, 2021. He pled guilty on January 20, 2022.

Featherman was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact in October 2011. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender and to update his registration within three business days of relocation or changing employment. On February 26, 2021, Featherman updated his sex offender registration to reflect that he was residing at an address in Sioux Falls. On May 30, 2021, Featherman subsequently failed to reside at his registered address. Between June 3, 2021, and June 14, 2021, Featherman failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler prosecuted the case.

Featherman was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today