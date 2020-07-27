Lenawee County Man Wins $1 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A 19-year-old Lenawee County man’s future is looking bright after he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Lowry Grocery Store, located at 932 East Beecher Street in Adrian.

“I scratched the ticket in the store and I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said the player. “I must have called my mom 90 times before I got through to her and then she wouldn’t believe me. My family thought I was joking until they saw the ticket for themselves!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to invest his winnings.

