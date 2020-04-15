Legislative Elections in the Republic of Korea

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States would like to congratulate the Republic of Korea on holding successful legislative elections. The ROK’s dedication to democratic values in the face of a global pandemic is a hallmark of a truly free, open, and transparent society–qualities that are necessary in facing the current crisis, key to the Republic of Korea’s successful management of COVID-19, and a model for others around the world. We thank the Republic of Korea for its partnership and its commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

