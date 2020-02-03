Leggett & Platt, Inc. Reports 4Q and Full-Year 2019 Results

Carthage, MO (STL.News) Legget & Platt, Inc. reported the 4Q and full-year 2019 results. Due to the length of the content please CLICK to view original source.

Leggett & Platt CEO Comments

Chairman and CEO Karl G. Glassman commented, “In 2019, our employees achieved several milestones including the acquisition of ECS, the largest acquisition in Company history, record cash flow from operations, and our 48th consecutive annual dividend increase. We also announced organizational changes, including segment realignment, effective January 1, 2020, and key executive and board appointments.

“Portfolio management remains a strategic priority. Over the past several years we have enhanced our business portfolio and improved margins by growing our stronger businesses and exiting or restructuring businesses that consistently struggled to deliver acceptable margins and returns. During 2019 we acquired two businesses: ECS, which contributed meaningfully to EBIT and operating cash flow, and a small Geo Components operation. We also completed the restructuring of Home Furniture and the exit of Fashion Bed.

“During 2019, sales grew 11% primarily from the ECS acquisition. Sales were stronger in U.S. Spring, Automotive, Work Furniture and Aerospace but these improvements were more than offset by planned lower volume from business exited in Fashion Bed and Home Furniture and weak trade demand in the Industrial Products segment. Full year adjusted1 EBIT increased $56 million over 2018, primarily from the ECS acquisition, lower raw material costs including LIFO benefit, and improved earnings performance in Furniture Products.

“In 2020, we expect mid-single-digit volume growth from Automotive, U.S. Spring, ECS, Aerospace, Geo Components and Work Furniture, to be offset by further year-over-year sales declines from exited business in Fashion Bed and Home Furniture, continued weak trade demand for steel rod and wire and raw material-related selling price decreases which began in the second half of 2019. Prior year acquisitions should add 1% to sales growth. Earnings growth in Automotive, U.S Spring, ECS and several of our businesses is expected to be more than offset by increasing steel costs, including the non-recurrence of 2019’s LIFO benefit, and investments to support future growth.”