LegalPay to launch interim financing bonds for retail investors

LegalPay, a third-party litigation funder and interim financier said it has launched interim financing bonds where retail investors can invest through its platform with a minimum investment of Rs 10,000 and earn high-yielding returns.

The tech-based fintech firm, which also invests in commercial litigations and insolvent companies, said that the first-of-its-kind bonds are fixed-income instruments to finance the expenses of the companies undergoing CIRP.

With an issue size of over Rs3 crore, these bonds have a credit rating of BBB- and have undergone stringent due diligence and risk assessment processwith asset cover of 100 times, it said.

“Opening such investments to retail investors will act as a step towards democratising wealth creation and providing diversification benefits to retail investors. Retail investors usually have access only to traditional securities, primarily listed equities or fixed deposits,” Kundan Shahi, CEO of LegalPay said.

LegalPay is a VC-backed fin-tech start-up with support from 9Unicorns, LetsVenture, VentureCatalysts and Amity Innovation Incubator.

There has been a spurt in the emergence of different kinds of corporate bonds in India with the overall market pegged at around Rs 11,500 crore. Corporate bonds provide higher and safer returns to investors, the company said.

“These bonds will open up another investable asset in the potential basket for retail investors. This helps them gain exposure to a level of risk which lies between the risk present in listed equities or fixed-rate investments. This is a very imperative step to have efficient markets,” Shahi added.

Companies undergoing insolvency require funds to remain afloat and cover their day-to-day expenses. During the time of insolvency, the company is run by a resolution professional who has limited or no funds. Therefore, resolution professionals require funds to maintain the maximum value of assets and pay salaries and wages to workmen and employees, professionals, etc. Such finance is raised by resolution professionals in the form of interim finance during the corporate insolvency resolution process. These funds help the resolution professional in running the operations and process efficiently.

Interim Finance is a part of the corporate insolvency resolution costs. Hence, it has been given super-priority at the time of repayment. Therefore, the investments provided in the form of interim finance are guaranteed first-priority status and backed by IBC Code.

LegalPay was started in 2019 with the aim of solving the problem of legal expenses and provides litigation finance to various individuals, start-ups, MSMEs as well as large corporations, and has also provided interim finance to various insolvent companies. LegalPay holds over Rs2500 crore in claims under management in various litigations in different jurisdictions across India.

