Learning to love the long end, part 2

A week ago Unhedged offered up an argument for owning long bonds. Monetary policy tightening works in slow and mysterious ways, we wrote, and the chances the Fed overdoes it and pushes us into a recession are pretty good, if history is any guide. And in that case, a 3.5 per cent, risk-free 10-year yield might look pretty good, as the Fed starts cutting rates and investors seek the safety of US government debt.

A lot of readers thought this was nuts, and as if to prove them right, the market responded to last week’s Fed announcement by pushing 10-year yield up to 3.96 per cent as of this Tuesday. After a stonking bond rally yesterday, the 10-year yield is still a meaty 3.7 per cent.

Yesterday we noted that even though there are some signs of deflation in areas such as housing, US economic activity is holding up remarkably well. Recession, if it comes, might take some time to arrive, and there may be more nasty upward shocks in the inflation data in the months to come. So any call on the relative attractiveness of long bonds has to be a medium- or long-term call. But all that said, Unhedged still thinks long bonds are worth a hard look.

In one sense 10-year Treasuries are clearly not cheap. They carry no term premium. Long bond yields are the aggregate of expected short-term rates, plus a premium for the risk of unexpected rate volatility in distant years. Term premia have been falling for years and are currently slightly negative on most estimates (here is the New York Fed’s). Given that rates are wildly volatile just now, and estimates of future inflation are all over the place, this is a real bummer for would-be Treasury buyers (why term premia are so low is an interesting question for another day).

There is another way to look at the long bond, though, which makes them look more attractive: in the context of the shape of the yield curve. At some point in most policy-tightening cycles, the yield on short bonds comes to exceed that of long ones. In tightening cycles the central bank raises short rates beyond their long-term neutral rate in order to suppress demand. Long rates, while they are influenced by those elevated short rates, are also anchored by that long-term neutral rate. Inversion is the result. Here is a 40-year chart of the fed funds rate and the 10-year/two-year yield curve. Inversions are where the red line (the curve) crosses below zero:

At the moment, the 10-year/two-year yield curve is inverted by 42 basis points. Calvin Tse of BNP Paribas argues that, should the Fed reach its projected peak policy rate — 4.75 per cent at present — the inversion could grow much deeper.

Tse’s argument is historical. In the past, it has been not the level of the fed funds rate, but the change in it that correlates to the shape of the yield curve. Since 1990, a 1 per cent increase in the fed funds rate flattens the 2-10 curve by 35 basis points, on average. So, if fed funds hits 4.75 per cent, Tse reckons, that could flatten the curve by 1.58 per cent, leading to a curve that is inverted by 1.28 per cent (the 2-10 curve started this cycle at 0.3 per cent).

Note that this historical argument follows a simple economic logic. When the Fed pushes rates up hard, they pin the short end at a high level while increasing the chance of recession, which puts downward pressure on the long end. The harder the tightening, the bigger the inversion.

Tse thinks his analysis suggests that a “flattener” trade could make sense, but one might use it to establish a target yield for the 10-year. Assume fed funds peaks at 4.75 per cent and, when it does, the two-year hits about that level, too (or maybe a bit lower, depending on the expected path of rates). Then a historically normal 128bp inversion suggests a 10-year yield of about 3.5 per cent. If yields get much higher than that, buy some bonds.

JPMorgan’s Jay Barry has also been calling for a more deeply inverted yield curve, on the grounds that “the front end bears the bulk” of the Fed raising interest rates. We agree, but he offers a sensible warning for anyone trying to enter the trade:

With liquidity conditions still impaired and another round of Treasury supply to digest tomorrow, we are reluctant to move off the sidelines and remain neutral on duration.

This is the second-biggest risk at the long end. Even if the Fed does tighten the US into a recession, will the strained Treasury market act as expected? One curveball to watch is the combined effects of quantitative tightening and rising deficits — the biggest Treasury buyer pulling back as new Treasury supply pours into the market.

Already we are seeing reports like this, from the FT yesterday:

In a sign of how the fraught conditions are keeping some fund managers away, the US has drawn lacklustre demand at sales this week for a combined $87bn in new debt. A two-year issuance on Monday priced at a high yield of 4.29 per cent, while a five-year deal one day later priced at 4.23 per cent — both marking the highest borrowing costs for the government since 2007. The two-year debt was sold with the widest difference — or “tail” — between what was expected just before the auction and where it actually priced since the 2020 Covid-induced market ructions, said Tom Simons, a money market economist at US investment bank Jefferies … “Until there is more certainty I think we will continue to have this ‘buyers’ strike,’” Simons said. “The markets are so crazy that it’s hard to price any kind of new [longer-dated bonds] coming into the market.”

The biggest risk to buying the long end is, of course, the same risk that hangs over every trade at the moment. We don’t really know what the peak fed funds rate will be. If it is 5.75 per cent rather than 4.75, the short end will drag the long end up further. A fair amount of confidence that the Fed will smother the economy and sink long yields eventually is warranted by history. But the path to that point seems sure to uneven.

