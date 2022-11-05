Learn with ETMarkets: How does share buyback affect your portfolio?

What does a company do when it has excess cash? They would either invest it in their business or build new infrastructure, right?

But a few companies repurchase their shares from the shareholders using this extra cash. This process is called share buyback or share repurchase.

Reason Behind Buyback

We investors invest in a company because we want the company to use the capital to earn profits. These profits will be passed on to us, which will be our return on investment.

When a company has excess capital, they have options to invest it in a project to earn extra profits, or it can set up a new infrastructure.

Apart from this, they also opt to utilise their funds to buy back their shares. This is done to restore promoters’ stakes and reduce equity dilution over time.

Another motive behind buyback is to refrain from showing idle cash on their balance sheet. Cash with no purpose to solve is similar to keeping money in a bank account with zero risk.

Hence, companies reward their shareholders by purchasing back their shares instead of keeping idle funds.

Other Purposes

1. The company has excess cash reserves, and they have no project to deploy surplus cash



2. To increase the promoter holding in the company



3. To boost share prices while reducing the number of outstanding shares



4. To manipulate stock prices and critical performance ratios like return on asset, earnings per share, etc

Two Methods of Share Buyback

• Tender offer buyback: The company offers to buyback its shares at a particular price (offer price) at which the shareholders can sell their shares. In February 2022, came up with a tender offer to buyback at Rs 4,500 per equity share.

• Open market buyback: The company purchases its shares directly from the stock market.

What Does Share Buyback Signify?

A buyback is seen as a positive signal from the company. It indirectly indicates to shareholders that the company’s prospects are good. It also signifies that the stock price will rise as the outstanding shares in the market decrease. But many factors, like the sector’s performance and the overall market sentiment, may also impact the valuation of the share. If the company buys back shares at a premium, it strengthens investors’ confidence in its management.

Conversely, if the company’s management has pledged some shares for borrowings, they somehow have to safeguard the valuation of the shares. Hence, the management may opt for a buyback of shares.

As investors, you can analyse the motive behind the buyback by analysing the stock trend and the earning per share graph.

How Does Share Buyback Impact Your Portfolio?

As the company repurchases its shares from the market, the net income remains the same while the outstanding shares decrease, resulting in higher Earnings Per Share (EPS). Apart from this, it will also increase your holding stake in the company.

Conclusion

A share buyback is a widespread corporate action that most companies go through. Refrain from jumping on any buyback offer without due diligence. Analyse the company’s financials before deciding to stay invested or take the buyback offer.