Learn with ETMarkets: Beginner's guide to creating an impressive portfolio

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Same is the case with an investment portfolio

First and foremost, asset allocation is the most important criterion that the new investor should understand and decide according to the investor’s age, financial goals, and risk appetite.

Allocation can be done in equities (stocks, MF, ETF), fixed income (bonds, bank FDs), gold (digital, ETF), and real-estate.

Investors can build three kinds of investment portfolios:

Aggressive portfolio



In an aggressive investment portfolio, the risk appetite of an investor is high and at the same time, they can earn high returns as compared to other investment portfolios.

Further, aggressive investment exposure to equities would be as high as 60-70%, followed by fixed income and gold which would be ~30-40%.

Conservative portfolio



The second type can be a conservative portfolio, which is the opposite of an aggressive portfolio. The risk appetite is low as well the returns earned would be low as compared to aggressive portfolios.

The conservative portfolio investor usually prefers earning more fixed income than variable income.

So, the exposure to fixed income and gold would be nearly 75-85% while investment in equities would be around 15-25%.

Moderate investment portfolio:



Lastly, we have a moderate investment portfolio wherein the risk taken by investors is medium. He will want to invest in a combination of risky and safer investments.

Of the total investment, 40% would be in equities and 50-60% would be in fixed income and gold. In addition, for new investors we would not suggest investing in real estate as the ticket size is large.

To conclude, we believe a new investor with an age group of less than 30 years can go for an aggressive investment portfolio as he would be ready to take high risks and earn a high return.

Besides, a new investor at an age of 30-50 years can go for a moderate investment portfolio as it would have medium risk appetite while the new investor above 50 years of age can create a conservative portfolio as they would prefer taking low risk.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

