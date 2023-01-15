Learn with ETMarkets: All about options greeks & how to use them in trading

Options trading has gained popularity amongst retail and has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years. However, only a handful of these traders look at options greeks or use them to their advantage. The probable reason for this is the perceived complexity of the options greeks and that ‘s why most traders ignore them in their trading journey. While it might not be necessary to understand the options greeks fully in order to be a profitable trader, if the traders can make themselves aware of the very basics of the options greeks, it will surely add value to their trading and help them avoid some common pitfalls in trading. I am of the opinion that if you look at trading as a business, you must consider using options greeks while trading. In this article, I am going to talk about some important options greeks and how to use them in trading.ETMarkets.com

Delta

Delta tells you about the change of any option price with respect to the change in underlying. Assume an underlying is trading at Rs 100 and a call option of strike 95 has a delta of .65, this means if underlying goes up by 1 Re and trades at 101, the price of this call option will go up by Rs. 0.65 provided other things are constant. However, delta in itself is not constant and as the underlying moves, the delta of any option will change. Knowing the delta of your position at the start helps you gain insights on the delta exposure taken. Calls have positive delta from 0 to 1 and puts have negative delta from -1 to 0As we go OTM in option chain, delta reduces and approaches towards 0 and vice versa as we go ITM in option chain, delta increases and approaches towards its upper end of 1There are many ways delta can be used practically – many option structures will give you the same delta exposure while reducing risk on the other side. For example if you buy 2 calls with .75 delta and sell 1 call with .5 delta, it gives you a payoff of that of a future on the upside with limited risk on the downside.Theta

Theta is the rate at which options premiums go down for the passage of each day keeping all other factors constant. If you are long options, you are theta negative and if short options, you are theta positive. Assume you have bought a monthly call option of strike 18200 in monthly that has a daily theta of Rs 250. This means that with each passing day the net option value will decay by Rs 250 if other factors are kept constant.

Theta value is highest for the ATM options and lowest for OTM/ITM optionsTheta decay is not linear – Early on in the expiry, theta decay is little and as we move closer to the expiry, theta decay accelerates.Also, theta decay is not the same for ATM and OTM options. It decays differently as shown in below curve and thus practically, one can create options structures depending on what time we are at in a given expiry. For example, it makes sense to be short on OTM options early on in the expiry rather than too close to expiry when OTM options don’t hold much value either. ETMarkets.com

Gamma

Gamma is the rate of change of delta for a 1 Re change in the underlying. Recall that delta is not constant and it keeps changing as the underlying moves and gamma is the option greek that tells us about how much delta would change. It is a second order greek and impacts the options pricing indirectly as it impacts delta which in turn impacts the option price.Age old saying that if delta is the speed, then gamma is the acceleration Gamma is a positive number for both call and put optionsWhen you are short options, you are short gamma and when you buy options, you have long gamma exposureHolding options structure with net short options too close to the expiry is not advisable because of the gamma effect. Assume Nifty future is trading at 18400 and you have sold a call option of 18500 on expiry day. If Nifty moves higher and the call option moves from OTM to ATM to ITM, the gamma of the option would increase very fast resulting in a fast increase in the option price. Vega

It’s important to quickly understand IV before we move to vega. Implied Volatility (or IV) is the percentage (of any underlying) by which a one SD (standard deviation) move is expected. A stock trading at 100 Rs has an IV of 30%, which means there is a 68% probability (1 SD) that it will move by +-30% or will be in a range of 70-130 over the next one year.ETMarkets.com

In layman terms, if the IV of an option is high, it means that option prices are high and if the IV is low, it means options are priced in cheaperIV goes up, option prices will go up and IV goes down, option prices will come downVega tells us about the rate of change of an option premium with respect to change in implied volatility. Vega is the amount an option premium will change for a 1% change in implied volatilityWhen there are events like RBI MPC meet, earnings declaration for a company or some news in any company which leads to higher IVs, you should be careful in buying naked options and instead look to create structures like spreads or ratios etc thereby reducing the impact of high IVs.

Note – This article covers only basics about some important options greeks and readers are advised to go through them in detail to better understand them and use them effectively in trading.(The author is a derivative trader)