Leandre Burnett Arrested by LVMPD in Sexual Assault of Elderly Victim

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On June 23, 2020 at 7:05 a.m., LVMPD responded to a report of a sexual assault which occurred in the 400 block of South 7th Street. The elderly female victim was sleeping on a bench when she was violently attacked and sexually assaulted by an unidentified male.

Due to the severity of the crime, Major Case Protocol was implemented. This protocol involves drawing resources from various units throughout the department to quickly identify, locate and apprehend the suspect. The investigation was led by the Sexual Assault Section, and detectives received assistance from the Major Violators Section, Downtown Area Command, South Central Area Command, Homeless Outreach Team, Fusion Watch, Forensic Lab, and Digital Investigations Bureau. The collaborative effort led to an arrest within 33-hours.

During the course of the investigation, detectives located video surveillance which captured images of the suspect in the area. On June 24, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives conducting follow-up interviews in the 100 block of East Bonneville Avenue located 18-year-old Leandre Burnett, who matched the description of the suspect and was wearing the same clothing. Burnett was taken into custody and subsequently arrested on charges related to the June 23rd incident.

Burnett was booked at the Clark County Detention Center for Robbery, Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, two counts of Sexual Assault, two counts of Battery by Strangulation to Commit Sexual Assault, Battery to Commit Sexual Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm, Indecent/Obscene Exposure, and Open/Gross Lewdness. Burnett was also booked for unrelated gross misdemeanor and felony warrants.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555

