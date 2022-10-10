Leading-Edge Crypto Product Poised to Bring Market-Neutral Trading to the Masses – Yahoo Finance

Cindicator, a leading company in cryptocurrency trading solutions based on the “wisdom of the crowd”, launches a new product designed to withstand turbulent market conditions.

Wilmington, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recent downturn in the crypto market has caused many investors to start searching for solutions to protect and grow their existing portfolios. Stoic AI, Cindicator’s flagship product, has provided the popular Long Only solution to its users since 2020. Since that time, over 15,000 users have placed $129 million into Stoic for a hands-free trading experience.

In light of the suffocating bear market and to expand on Stoic’s offerings to give users a well-rounded experience, a brand-new solution was created from the ground up. Market fluctuations, which happen daily in the crypto space, are no longer a concern for this battle tested approach to portfolio management.

Why Automated Crypto Trading?

Crypto trading, or simply trading in general, is not everyone’s cup of tea. Even seasoned investors who have been investing for years are not always privy to trading in front of a computer for 12 hours a day. In fact, the average person who works full-time, and perhaps has a family to tend to, does not have spare time to trade or to even begin to learn about the trading process.

Automated crypto trading solves the time problem, putting an end to monotonous day trading that is constantly susceptible to human error. Can manual trading be a good thing? Absolutely, but at what cost? Statistics show that crypto investors are vying to get ahead financially through assets that rise in value over time.

Crypto trading that is automated means that a user only needs to initially set up their account in-app, then occasionally check on it or increase capital towards their chosen solution, adding even more fuel to the fire.

Moving Towards the Future

Since 2015, the team at Cindicator has been laser-focused on various ways to serve their users and their community. With the addition of the new solution to the Stoic lineup, the future looks bright now only for users, but for the crypto community as a whole.

Currently, the market is a bit under the weather, witnessing 2020 exchange rates for most coins. Fortunately, a down market is the opportune time to get involved with automated trading as most of the momentum is facing upwards. Investors have witnessed the bottom of the market, and these solutions can help propel investor’s portfolios to new heights and beyond.

The main message to convey to the community is that there is hope despite the doom and gloom in the news and in crypto wallets across the board. Automated trading is a great solution for those with limited time and an unlimited desire to automate their portfolios for themselves and their families.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

