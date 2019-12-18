Leader of Large Drug Trafficking Organization James C. Hull and Five Associates Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced the sentencing of James C. Hull, age 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.

On December 12, 2019, U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Hull to 125 months in federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced Hull to 5 years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

According to admissions made as part of his guilty plea, from March 2017 and continuing to June 2017, Hull directed Cody Stafford, Dustin Henderson, William and Frank Lipscomb to store and distribute heroin, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine in their residences to distribute to customers Hull sent to those locations. Brian Hernandez, another associate, helped Hull distribute amounts of heroin and methamphetamine to Hernandez’s set of customers, and then paid Hull the cash owed for the drugs Hull supplied to him on credit. Agents learned that Henry Hayes and Byron Lawson supplied Hull with multi-ounce quantities of heroin and methamphetamine for distribution to others. During the execution of warrants in connection with this investigation, law-enforcement agents seized firearms from the residence of Cody Stafford and Dustin Henderson.

On June 20, 2019, U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Henry Hayes to serve 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. On August 22, 2019, Judge Dick sentenced Frank Lipscomb to serve 57 months in prison after he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine, and unlawful use of a communications facility.

On October 1, 2019, U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced William Lipscomb to serve 63 months in prison after he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and heroin and unlawful use of a communications facility. On October 4, 2019, Judge Jackson sentenced Cody Stafford to serve 42 months in prison after he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. On October 21, 2019, Judge Jackson sentenced Dustin Henderson to serve 60 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and crack and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle and unregistered silencers.

Byron Lawson and Brian Hernandez pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. Sentencing for Hernandez is set for January 2, 2020 and for Lawson on January 16, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Fremin stated, “The numerous convictions and significant sentences handed down in this case are a testament to the efforts of our prosecutors and our federal, state and local partners who consistently work with us to keep heroin, meth, and crack cocaine out of our communities. The investigation and prosecution of drug trafficking organizations requires intensive work by all involved, and this result shows that we will use all of the tools at our disposal to keep our streets free from these poisons.”

“Methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine are destructive poisons that can cause terrible harm to the quality of life in any community,” said Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s New Orleans Field Division. “Side by side with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, DEA is holding drug dealers accountable. We are seizing their profits, shutting down their distribution networks, and putting dealers where they belong- behind bars. This investigation demonstrates our unending resolve to remove drug dealers from the communities here in the greater Baton Rouge area and across the country. These lengthy sentences will put these criminals out of commission for a long time.”

“The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing to work to get dangerous drugs and weapons off our community streets,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “I’m grateful for the partnership we have with the U.S. Attorney and his dedication to prosecuting these cases on the federal level for stronger sentencing.”

The investigation is yet another effort by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Program, which was established in 1982 to mount a comprehensive attack against organized drug traffickers. Today, the OCDETF Program is the centerpiece of the United States Attorney General’s drug strategy to reduce the availability of drugs by disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations and money laundering organizations and related criminal enterprises. The OCDETF Program operates nationwide and combines the resources and unique expertise of numerous federal, state, and local agencies in a coordinated attack against major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.

These ongoing investigations were led by the Drug Enforcement Administration with invaluable assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Baton Rouge City Police Department, and the Louisiana State Police. Other agencies also assisted in apprehending the defendants, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and the Sheriffs’ Offices in Ascension, Iberville, and West Baton Rouge Parishes.

These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Piedrahita and Lyman E. Thornton III, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Cal Leipold.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE