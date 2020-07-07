Leader of Boston Chapter of Latin Kings Wilson Peguero Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy and Drug Conspiracy Charges

(STL.News) – The former leader of the Boston-based Devon Street Kings Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (“Latin Kings”) pleaded guilty today to racketeering charges.

Wilson Peguero, a/k/a “King Dubb,” 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled sentencing for Oct. 20, 2020. Wilson Peguero was arrested and charged in December 2019, at which time he was the leader of the Devon Street Kings, a Boston-based Chapter of the Latin Kings.

The Latin Kings are a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization. As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf.

In December 2019, a federal grand jury issued an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Wilson Peguero is the second defendant to plead guilty in the case.

Named for its origin on Devon Street in Boston, the Devon Street Kings, or D5K Chapter of the Latin Kings, included approximately a dozen members who reported to Peguero, who served as “Inca” or the leader of the Chapter. The Devon Street Kings, in turn, reported to the Massachusetts State Leadership of the Latin Kings, providing information, structure, funds and other resources to further the Latin Kings goals and directives in the state. As described in the court documents, Peguero produced various music videos touting his allegiance to the Latin Kings, distribution of controlled substances, and threats against rival gang members. During the investigation, various meetings were covertly recorded in which Peguero and members of the Devon Street Kings discussed the business of the racketeering enterprise. Internally, Peguero was present during meetings where members were beaten and violence against rival gangs was discussed and decided upon.

The RICO conspiracy charge provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Commissioner Carol Mici of the Massachusetts Department of Correction; and New Bedford Police Chief Joseph C. Cordeiro made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was also provided by the FBI North Shore Gang Task Force and the Bristol County and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Offices. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip A. Mallard and Mark Grady of Lelling’s Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

